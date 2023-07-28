Apple TV Plus hit The Morning Show returns for season 3 in September — and there's a new teaser

Fans of the hugely popular Apple TV Plus drama The Morning Show can look forward to its third season arriving soon — it'll premiere on September 13, the streamer has confirmed.

What's more, Apple TV Plus has also shared a new teaser to highlight what we can expect from the third season of what has proven to be one of the biggest shows on the platform.

The third season will run for 10 episodes with the first two available on September 13 and a new episode arriving every Wednesday through to the season's end on November 8.

A big season

Apple announced the new season in a press release in which it outlined what's to come over that 10-episode run.

"In 'The Morning Show' season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," the release says. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The show isn't short of star power of course. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the third season features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The first two seasons of The Morning Show are of course available to watch on Apple TV Plus right now for those who need to get caught up. The streaming service is available on a whole host of devices including the excellent, if expensive, Apple TV 4K. Thankfully, there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there if you're looking for something a little less costly.

Alternatively, the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac are good options for streaming Apple TV Plus content as well.