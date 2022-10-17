Apple TV Plus hosts world premiere event for Acapulco ahead of season two debut

We're only days away from the second season premiere of Acapulco and Apple has thrown a party for it.

Over the weekend, Apple TV Plus hosted a worldwide premiere to celebrate the upcoming release of the new season. The event was hosted at the London West Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles and featured a number of cast, crew, and other invitees.

Among the ensemble cast at the screening were stars Enrique Arrizon (Máximo), Fernando Carsa (Memo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

Cast of Acapulco at premiere event (Image credit: Apple)

What will season two be about?

Season two of the series "picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas."

In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, and he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez (older Máximo) in the ten episode second season are returning stars Enrique Arrizon (Máximo), Fernando Carsa (Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

If you haven't seen the official trailer for season two, check it out below:

The second season of Acapulco will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 21. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.