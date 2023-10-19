Apple TV Plus is now even better value after yet another Netflix price hike

Streaming platform Netflix has announced that it is increasing the price of its subscriptions yet again, this time affecting customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and France.

The move comes after the company also started cracking down on the number of people who access its content via a single account. So-called password sharing meant that people would have a single account and then share their passwords with friends and family. Netflix has been cracking down on that for months in a bid to increase subscriber numbers.

But despite the success of that program and more subscribers coming on board, Netflix says that prices are going to increase by $3 per month. The move means that a Netflix Premium account will now cost $22.99 rather than the $18.99 that was previously charged. This of course makes the Apple TV Plus subscription even more of a bargain, priced at just $6.99 per month without any ads.

The BBC reports that customers in the United Kingdom will see their Basic subscriptions increase from £6.99 to £7.99 while those in France will see a Netflix Premium plan cost an extra €2, taking the monthly fee to €19.99.

Those in the United States will see the Basic Plan increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, but the ad-supported $6.99 subscription remains untouched for now. The same goes for the Standard plan and its $15.49 asking price.

The price hikes might surprise some given Netflix's claim that it added almost nine million new subscribers in the July to September quarter when compared to the same period last year.

Despite a smaller library, Apple TV Plus is now even better value thanks to a slate of high-quality TV shows, movies, and documentaries. And while Netflix does have much more content for customers to choose from, some might argue that the vast majority of it isn't all that good. Sometimes quality is better than quantity.