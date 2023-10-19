Apple TV Plus is now even better value after yet another Netflix price hike
It costs how much?!
Streaming platform Netflix has announced that it is increasing the price of its subscriptions yet again, this time affecting customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and France.
The move comes after the company also started cracking down on the number of people who access its content via a single account. So-called password sharing meant that people would have a single account and then share their passwords with friends and family. Netflix has been cracking down on that for months in a bid to increase subscriber numbers.
But despite the success of that program and more subscribers coming on board, Netflix says that prices are going to increase by $3 per month. The move means that a Netflix Premium account will now cost $22.99 rather than the $18.99 that was previously charged. This of course makes the Apple TV Plus subscription even more of a bargain, priced at just $6.99 per month without any ads.
Prices and subscribers are going up
The BBC reports that customers in the United Kingdom will see their Basic subscriptions increase from £6.99 to £7.99 while those in France will see a Netflix Premium plan cost an extra €2, taking the monthly fee to €19.99.
Those in the United States will see the Basic Plan increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, but the ad-supported $6.99 subscription remains untouched for now. The same goes for the Standard plan and its $15.49 asking price.
The price hikes might surprise some given Netflix's claim that it added almost nine million new subscribers in the July to September quarter when compared to the same period last year.
Despite a smaller library, Apple TV Plus is now even better value thanks to a slate of high-quality TV shows, movies, and documentaries. And while Netflix does have much more content for customers to choose from, some might argue that the vast majority of it isn't all that good. Sometimes quality is better than quantity.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.