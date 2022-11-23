Apple TV Plus lets you watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free this holiday season
It's the only place to watch.
Apple TV Plus is the only place you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this holiday season, but that doesn't mean that you'll need a subscription to do so.
As has been the case in previous years, Apple TV Plus is making some holiday content available for free for everyone to enjoy. However, unlike those other years, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving isn't available on TV via PBS — it's the Apple TV app or nothing.
Viewers will "join Snoopy and Woodstock as they prepare the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner."
Those who don't pay for Apple's streaming service can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving starting today all the way through Sunday, November 27. After that date, anyone wanting to get into the holiday spirit will need to sign up to Apple TV Plus to do so.
However, 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) also points out that A Charlie Brown Christmas will stream for free from December 22 through Christmas Day as well, so that's another Christmas tradition taken care of this year.
There is plenty more Charlie Brown content to watch on Apple TV Plus of course, but you're going to need a subscription to do that. Apple TV Plus costs $7.99 per month but is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That gets you other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade all under a single subscription.
You can watch Apple TV Plus content on all of your Apple devices, while an Apple TV app is available for almost anything with an internet connection at this point. That includes game consoles, streaming sticks, and smart televisions for the most part. The Apple TV app on Apple devices also hosts content from other streaming providers that have signed on, putting all of your favorite TV shows, movies, and documentaries into a single app.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
