Apple TV Plus reached for the stars with Constellation, but the sci-fi series has been canned after a single season
Maybe reality wasn't a conspiracy after all.
If you found yourself thinking that Apple TV Plus only had smash hit bangers on its hands, the news that the streamer has reportedly canceled the sci-fi thriller Constellation after just a single season should soon dissuade you from that opinion. And it might put you off watching it, too.
The first season of Constellation premiered back in February to mixed reviews, with some suggesting that it was too slow and obvious to make a worthwhile watch. Now, it would appear that someone inside Apple TV Plus would agree.
A new report says that the show will now no longer get a second season, news that will no doubt be a disappointment to those who enjoyed the first one — although how many of those people there were, nobody knows.
One-season wonder
Constellation starred Noomi Rapace of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo fame, among others, but Variety reports that the actor won't be back for a second season. And neither will anyone else including Emmy Award nominee and Breaking Bad star, Jonathan Banks.
The premise sounded promising. “Constellation stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing," Apple's explainer begins. "The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."
Thankfully, fans of Constellation should have plenty to use their Apple TV Plus subscription for regardless of this news. Be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows if you're in need of inspiration.
More from iMore
- Apple TV Plus space thriller Constellation divides opinion — ''Slow', 'obvious' and boring? Or a 'slick' 'heir to Gravity'?
- Apple TV+ lands new psychological thriller series 'Constellation'
- A big-budget Apple TV Plus show skipped out on a €1m tab after filming in Europe
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.