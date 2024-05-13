Apple TV Plus reached for the stars with Constellation, but the sci-fi series has been canned after a single season

If you found yourself thinking that Apple TV Plus only had smash hit bangers on its hands, the news that the streamer has reportedly canceled the sci-fi thriller Constellation after just a single season should soon dissuade you from that opinion. And it might put you off watching it, too.

The first season of Constellation premiered back in February to mixed reviews, with some suggesting that it was too slow and obvious to make a worthwhile watch. Now, it would appear that someone inside Apple TV Plus would agree.

A new report says that the show will now no longer get a second season, news that will no doubt be a disappointment to those who enjoyed the first one — although how many of those people there were, nobody knows.

One-season wonder

Constellation starred Noomi Rapace of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo fame, among others, but Variety reports that the actor won't be back for a second season. And neither will anyone else including Emmy Award nominee and Breaking Bad star, Jonathan Banks.

The premise sounded promising. “Constellation stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing," Apple's explainer begins. "The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

Thankfully, fans of Constellation should have plenty to use their Apple TV Plus subscription for regardless of this news. Be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows if you're in need of inspiration.

