Apple TV Plus releases official trailer for season two of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

The official trailer for the second season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is here.

Today, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, the "beloved" animated Apple TV+ series. The company has also confirmed, per its earlier announcement, that the second season of the series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, September 30.

You can check out the official trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

What is the second season about?

The second season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory "takes Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory where Nyx attempts to lure him to the dark side."

With his Spryte friends and new allies, Wolfboy engages in a quest to unite the forces of creation and destruction, and realizes that being different is what makes him special – and ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world. "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created with Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD’s “Create Together”), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (“All Hail King Julien,” “Kung Fu Panda”), and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Mr. Corman”), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment.

In addition to Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Apple TV+ is also premiering the second season of Get Rolling With Otis and The Greatest Beer Run Ever on that Friday, so it's going to be a jam-packed day for the streaming service.

The second season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30. If you want to enjoy the show in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.