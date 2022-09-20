Apple TV Plus showcases women from Achilles International in Gutsy bonus

Gutsy might already be streaming but not everything can be found on Apple TV+.

Gutsy, the new docuseries hosted by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, is now streaming on Apple TV+. In addition to the series being available on the company's streaming service, Apple has also released some bonus content highlighting two runners from Achilles International. You can watch the video on YouTube below:

Chelsea Clinton sits down with two runners from Achilles International, an international organization that pairs athletes with disabilities with able-bodied guides, in this bonus content from the new docuseries. Stream Gutsy now on Apple TV+.

What is Gutsy about?

Gutsy, a new documentary series from Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, debuted earlier this month. The series, which is based on their New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women," (opens in new tab) follows the mother/daughter pair through a "thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes."

The series features interviews with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more:

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

Gutsy is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.