Apple TV Plus thriller Hijack lands top spot in streaming
Hijack is among one of many recent popular Apple TV shows
Apple TV+ thriller Hijack has managed to claim the top spot in TV streaming, now that all episodes have finally launched on Apple’s service. Hijack, with a big name attached like Idris Elba, was expected to make a bit of a splash when it landed on Apple TV. Originally premiering on June 28, 2023. Great initial critic scores don’t always translate to big viewer figures but Hijack seems to have nailed both.
Being a bit of a throwback to ‘90s action movies, Hijack places Idris Elba in a plane from Dubai to London, who must end a negotiation with hijackers before it lands. It’s a tense 7 episode-long watch that takes you through the entire flight. With one release each week, viewers had to wait over a month to see it all.
It’s a ReelGood show
This data is according to ReelGood, an aggregator that compiles viewing figures to make accurate charts from all the major streaming services. It pulls data from its own site, which people can use as a watch list, alongside publicly available viewing figures to get reasonably accurate data on all the latest movies and shows.
As it doesn’t have access to all of the streaming services’ specific data, we can’t take its information as absolutely true but it’s a good representation of what’s popular right now. In the overall streaming section, here is the top ten:
- Hijack on Apple TV
- Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 at Disney plus
- Only Murders in the Building at Hulu
- Special Ops: Lioness at Paramount Plus
- Super Mario Bros Movie at Peacock
- Dark Winds at AMC
- Babylon at Paramount Plus, Fubo TV, and Prime Video
- Twisted Metal at Peacock
- Transformers Rise of the Beast at Paramount Plus
- Lincoln Lawyer at Netflix
Though this is a sign that Hijack is doing very well for the service, it’s worth pointing out that the amount of popular original series is a little lower than usual right now. The One Piece TV show is due to launch on Netflix at the end of August and Mike Flanagan’s new show The Fall of the House of Usher is said to launch in October. Despite only launching in June, Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 is not in the top ten most streamed shows.
We’ll have to check in next week to see if Hijack is still as popular.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
