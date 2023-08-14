Apple TV Plus thriller Hijack lands top spot in streaming

Apple TV+ thriller Hijack has managed to claim the top spot in TV streaming, now that all episodes have finally launched on Apple’s service. Hijack , with a big name attached like Idris Elba , was expected to make a bit of a splash when it landed on Apple TV. Originally premiering on June 28, 2023. Great initial critic scores don’t always translate to big viewer figures but Hijack seems to have nailed both.

Being a bit of a throwback to ‘90s action movies, Hijack places Idris Elba in a plane from Dubai to London, who must end a negotiation with hijackers before it lands. It’s a tense 7 episode-long watch that takes you through the entire flight. With one release each week, viewers had to wait over a month to see it all.

It’s a ReelGood show

This data is according to ReelGood , an aggregator that compiles viewing figures to make accurate charts from all the major streaming services. It pulls data from its own site, which people can use as a watch list, alongside publicly available viewing figures to get reasonably accurate data on all the latest movies and shows.

As it doesn’t have access to all of the streaming services’ specific data, we can’t take its information as absolutely true but it’s a good representation of what’s popular right now. In the overall streaming section, here is the top ten:

Hijack on Apple TV

Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 at Disney plus

Only Murders in the Building at Hulu

Special Ops: Lioness at Paramount Plus

Super Mario Bros Movie at Peacock

Dark Winds at AMC

Babylon at Paramount Plus, Fubo TV, and Prime Video

Twisted Metal at Peacock

Transformers Rise of the Beast at Paramount Plus

Lincoln Lawyer at Netflix

Though this is a sign that Hijack is doing very well for the service, it’s worth pointing out that the amount of popular original series is a little lower than usual right now. The One Piece TV show is due to launch on Netflix at the end of August and Mike Flanagan’s new show The Fall of the House of Usher is said to launch in October. Despite only launching in June, Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 is not in the top ten most streamed shows.

We’ll have to check in next week to see if Hijack is still as popular.