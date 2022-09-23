Apple TV+ snags Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator for a big new project

Fans of the hit shows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad should definitely start to get excited about an upcoming, as-yet-unnamed Apple TV+ project.

The project, one that Deadline called "the biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while," hails from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan. What's more, Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul fame has also signed on to play the lead.

Such drama

Little is known about the show that has already been signed for two seasons, but Deadline calls it a "blended, grounded genre drama." We do know that it's being made by Sony Pictures Television, with Gilligan acting as showrunner and executive producer on the project. The report also has former Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost as an executive producer with Diane Mercer also involved in the same role.

Deadline also notes that there were as many as nine different networks all keen to learn about the project before Apple TV+ picked it up. Each episode is reportedly costing up to $15 million to make, a number that's stunningly huge until you remember that some other big-budget shows run at more than $20 million per episode.

There is of course no indication of when we can expect this show to air, but it's already one that fans of Gilligan's previous projects should be getting excited about. We can expect more information to be made available in the future, but dow now Deadline believes that the show will "be a departure from the world of drugs and crime he explored in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul."

Want to get yourself ready? You can watch Apple TV+ on just about anything, but consider checking out the best Apple TV deals if you want to watch in style.