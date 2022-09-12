Apple TV's closest rival is now $50 off for a Fire TV deal at Amazon
Almost half price.
Fancy a good alternative to the Apple TV? The Fire TV Cube is a great little piece of kit that hooks up to your TV and provides all the streaming services you could need. Of course, being an Amazon product, it is mostly built with Prime as the main way of watching your TV, but there are other apps and streaming services that are available. This deal currently puts it at $70, a full $50 off full price.
Amazon Fire TV cube $50 off
Amazon Fire TV Cube |
$119 now $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The little streaming box that could - there's the usual support for all your favorite TV streaming services, notably Prime, Apple TV+, and Netflix. This deal almost makes the Cube half-price and more competitive against the Apple TV.
The Fire TV Cube is the most expensive of the Fire TV line, standing above the Sticks with more features than its smaller, less powerful siblings. There's a lot on board here for the cinephile or those with more elaborate TV setups. Strong support for Dolby Atmos and other surround sound standards is always a boon for those with chunkier sound systems, and better 4K support will make TV shows and movies look better too. The more powerful processor underneath will handle Dolby Vision better, too, as well as run heavier games with ease.
It's the closest thing the Apple TV has to a competitor, given its extra features and power. The Apple TV can currently be had for $119 in its 32GB guise and offers for the price a slightly beefier processor in the A12 Bionic, as well as a nicer aluminum remote. Image processing is nicer on the eye, and its handling of surround sound is better - although at the moment, for $50 less, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is absolutely worth it.
If you're after an Apple TV and the Cube just won't cut it, then head over to the Apple TV deals hub to see the best Apple TV deals of the moment.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
