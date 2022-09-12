Apple TV's closest rival is now $50 off for a Fire TV deal at Amazon

Fancy a good alternative to the Apple TV? The Fire TV Cube is a great little piece of kit that hooks up to your TV and provides all the streaming services you could need. Of course, being an Amazon product, it is mostly built with Prime as the main way of watching your TV, but there are other apps and streaming services that are available. This deal currently puts it at $70, a full $50 off full price.

Amazon Fire TV cube $50 off

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube | $119 now $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The little streaming box that could - there's the usual support for all your favorite TV streaming services, notably Prime, Apple TV+, and Netflix. This deal almost makes the Cube half-price and more competitive against the Apple TV.

The Fire TV Cube is the most expensive of the Fire TV line, standing above the Sticks with more features than its smaller, less powerful siblings. There's a lot on board here for the cinephile or those with more elaborate TV setups. Strong support for Dolby Atmos and other surround sound standards is always a boon for those with chunkier sound systems, and better 4K support will make TV shows and movies look better too. The more powerful processor underneath will handle Dolby Vision better, too, as well as run heavier games with ease.

It's the closest thing the Apple TV has to a competitor, given its extra features and power. The Apple TV can currently be had for $119 in its 32GB guise and offers for the price a slightly beefier processor in the A12 Bionic, as well as a nicer aluminum remote. Image processing is nicer on the eye, and its handling of surround sound is better - although at the moment, for $50 less, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is absolutely worth it.

