Apple's epic Monarch: Legacy of Monsters TV show gets a Godzilla-themed teaser, premiere date

We've been hearing little bits and pieces about the upcoming Apple TV Plus sci-fi show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for months — and now we have a new trailer to enjoy and a premiere date to look forward to.

It's fair to say that the new sci-fi epic has the potential to become one of the best Apple TV Plus shows if this teaser is any indication, and we now know that it'll premiere on November 17 with the first two episodes offered up initially.

With that premiere date now just a couple of short months away, Apple TV Plus has shared more details and a first teaser trailer to tide us over and it's more than enough to whet the appetite.

My, what a big mouth you have

Apple TV Plus announced the new details and trailer via a press release in which it confirmed that a new episode will arrive every Friday from November 17 through January 12, 2024. That's when the 10-episode run will come to a close and we can expect plenty of action throughout.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," the show's description begins. "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows." The description goes on to say that "the dramatic saga — spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

And if that wasn't enough to get you excited, check out the trailer!

