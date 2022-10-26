Apple's Formula 1 project will be the 'best racing movie that's ever existed,' says Lewis Hamilton
He's very excited.
Formula 1 megastar Lewis Hamilton has high hopes for a movie he's filming with Apple TV Plus. Set to star Brad Pitt, the movie will be "the best racing movie that's ever existed," the racing driver claims.
Hamilton is part of the project via the Dawn Apollo Films production company he set up with his manager Penni Throw and he intends to make sure it's a good watch.
"I have such high hopes for it," Hamilton said in an interview with Motorsport. He went on to add that the plan isn't just to make it a visually spectacular movie — he wants it to "pull on the heartstrings of all those fans," too.
Big-name players
Hamilton and Pitt aren't the only big names involved in the project. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are all on board having worked together on Top Gun: Maverick. After meeting with the trio as part of preparations for the team's involvement in filming, F1 outfit Haas’ boss Gunther Steiner said that it's that Top Gun technology that will come in handy.
“I was particularly impressed by the technology they showed us,” Steiner reportedly said. “They used it to do Maverick, I didn't know that this existed, so I think they are the best out there at the moment to do something like this."
As for the movie itself, little is known about it. Apple TV Plus simply says that "Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport." We don't know when it'll arrive, either. But given how confident Hamilton is, it's probably one to keep our eyes peeled for.
When it does arrive, you can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything with an internet connection, including the refreshed Apple TV 4K.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.