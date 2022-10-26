Apple's Formula 1 project will be the 'best racing movie that's ever existed,' says Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 megastar Lewis Hamilton has high hopes for a movie he's filming with Apple TV Plus. Set to star Brad Pitt, the movie will be "the best racing movie that's ever existed," the racing driver claims.

Hamilton is part of the project via the Dawn Apollo Films production company he set up with his manager Penni Throw and he intends to make sure it's a good watch.

"I have such high hopes for it," Hamilton said in an interview with Motorsport. He went on to add that the plan isn't just to make it a visually spectacular movie — he wants it to "pull on the heartstrings of all those fans," too.

Big-name players

Hamilton and Pitt aren't the only big names involved in the project. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are all on board having worked together on Top Gun: Maverick. After meeting with the trio as part of preparations for the team's involvement in filming, F1 outfit Haas’ boss Gunther Steiner said that it's that Top Gun technology that will come in handy.

“I was particularly impressed by the technology they showed us,” Steiner reportedly said. “They used it to do Maverick, I didn't know that this existed, so I think they are the best out there at the moment to do something like this."

As for the movie itself, little is known about it. Apple TV Plus simply says that "Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport." We don't know when it'll arrive, either. But given how confident Hamilton is, it's probably one to keep our eyes peeled for.

When it does arrive, you can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything with an internet connection, including the refreshed Apple TV 4K.