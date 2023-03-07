Celebrate Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV Plus with this quirky merch including T-shirts and a dartboard
New Ted Lasso merch is here!
With the third and final season of the hit Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso set to premiere on March 15, there's a whole load more merch for fans of the show to buy.
The merch, all available via the WB Shop online, is the latest round of clothes and whatnot to link in with what is arguably the biggest hit that Apple TV Plus has had to date. Starring Jason Sudeikis as an American soccer coach dealing with life in the English Premier League as the titular Ted Lasso, the show has garnered a cult following.
Now, that following has a whole new range of Ted Lasso-inspired gear that they can pick up while they wait for that third season to land.
#Believe
The new collection of merch includes a "Believe" metal sign for $34.95, a frosted glass emblazoned with the slogan for $23.95, and even a Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard that can be yours for just $99.
Other tidbits include a customizable short sleeve T-shirt that is featured in the season three trailer.
"Represent your favorite character from Ted Lasso with their own unique version of 'Believe' - the simple, but powerful expression with a big connection to the 'Lasso Way,'" the WB store says. "As seen in the Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer, our New Believe tees are Exclusively available on the WB Shop and feature over seven unique designs inspired by each of the characters."
You can check out the full collection of new Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond-inspired merch on the WB store right now (opens in new tab), but you'll need to get that order in soon if you're going to be able to settle down to season three all kitted out.
You can of course watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus on a whole range of devices. The Apple TV 4K is perhaps the most stylish way to do it, but there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives around should you want to save some money for Ted Lasso gear.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.