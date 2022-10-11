Check out an exclusive clip from Shantaram ahead of Friday's premiere

If you've been waiting patiently for Shantaram to premiere, Apple has a little bit of content for you to enjoy ahead of time.

Shantaram, the upcoming Apple TV+ drama starring Charlie Hunnam, will debut on the streaming service on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the debut of the new series, the company has shared a first look at the series.

Apple took to Twitter to share a clip from Shantaram. You can check out the clip, which introduces 1980s Bombay, below:

Welcome to 1980s Bombay.Starring #CharlieHunnam, #Shantaram premieres October 14 on Apple TV+https://t.co/eF6nAJgSwF pic.twitter.com/Dhic19psaXOctober 11, 2022 See more

What is Shantaram about?

“Shantaram” follows the story of a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) who is "looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay."

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for Shantaram, check it out below:

A fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present. Starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, stream Shantaram October 14 only on Apple TV+.

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 14, 2022. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.