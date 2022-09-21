Could Apple TV+ star Ted Lasso be coming to FIFA 23?

Could an Apple TV+ character and fictional soccer team be coming to one of the biggest sports games on the planet? Maybe, if a tweet by the Ted Lasso account is any indication.

The tweet appears to suggest that Ted Lasso is coming to a video game of some sort, and based on at least one reply it looks like that game will be EA Sports' FIFA 23.

👀September 20, 2022 See more

The original tweet from Apple TV+ character Ted Lasso simply says "Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…" That suggests that a game appearance is on the horizon, with the EA SPORTS FIFA account then replying with a little eyes emoji. That means that AFC Richmond and everyone's favorite soccer coach are coming to the FIFA franchise, right?

Oh, and the FIFA 23 game will be released on September 30. Coincidence?

There's obviously very little information on what this will entail or how the Apple TV+ crossover will work, but it does seem likely to happen. Ted Lasso has been a huge hit for the streamer and it's arguably the best Apple TV+ show around — especially in terms of awards nominations and wins, at least.

Ted Lasso's first two seasons are already available to stream for Apple TV+ subscribers, while a third season is expected to arrive within the next couple of months. It's possible we will see an announcement about that alongside the FIFA 23 collab, but we'll just have to wait a week or so to find out for sure.

Not yet an Apple TV+ subscriber? You can pick it up for just $4.99 per month, making it some of the best streaming value around. Alternatively, Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.