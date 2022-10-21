Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor give us a first look at Raymond & Ray

Go behind the scenes of Raymond & Ray with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor.

Today, the new film starring both actors premiered on Apple TV Plus. To celebrate the release of the movie, the company has also debuted a first look featuring Hawke and McGregor.

You can check out the first look on YouTube below:

Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, and the cast of Raymond and Ray discuss the making of the film and the story that will resonate long past the screen. Raymond & Ray is now streaming on Apple TV+.

What is Raymond & Ray about?

The new film, which stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, tells the story of "half brothers Raymond and Ray [who] reunite when their estranged father dies—and discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him."

“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

The film is directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia and produced by Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

You can check out the trailer for the new film on YouTube below:

Raymond & Ray is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.