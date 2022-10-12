Ferrell & Reynolds star in a stunning trailer for Apple TV+ musical Spirited

Apple TV+ has a Christmas hit on its hands after revealing the first trailer for Apple Original Film Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

That trailer gives us a first look at a musical movie that will hit theaters on November 11 before reaching Apple TV+ on November 18, just in time to get everyone into the mood for the Christmas season.

"This isn’t your great great great great great great grandparents’ Christmas Carol (give or take). Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, Spirited is in theaters November 11 and streaming November 18 on Apple TV+."

A must-watch Apple Original Film

The plot is familiar, yet not. Every Christmas Eve the Ghost of Christmas Present, played by Will Ferrell, chooses a single dark soul to be visited by three spirits. That was, of course, supposed to be Scrooge — but this season he picked the wrong one, with Clint Briggs, played by Ryan Reynolds, coming to the fore.

"For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale," Apple TV+ says. Sean Anders and John Morris write, with original songs from Oscar Winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

If you don't choose to visit a theater to take in Spirited, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch at home. That'll run you $4.99 per month today, although Apple is rumored to be considering an ad-supported version as well.

You can of course watch Apple TV+ on almost anything while sitting at home, including the Apple TV 4K and your brand-new iPhone 14. Failing that, game consoles and smart televisions have apps of their own, while streaming sticks are a good option, too.