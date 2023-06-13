Foundation season 2 trailer hints at big things to come for Apple TV Plus

Foundation was one of the biggest things on Apple TV Plus at one point and now the second season is getting ready to premiere. Now, the streamer has shared a new trailer to make sure that we're all as jazzed as possible.

Fans of Foundation will be able to watch the second season from July 14 and there will be plenty to take in, it seems.

Check out the very first proper Foundation season 2 trailer below, and prepare to start counting down the days until July 14. And if you haven't seen that first season yet, stop what you're doing and go and watch it. Do it now, before anything gets spoilt for you.

A 10-episode second season

The second season will run for 10 episodes and the first episode will be available on that July 14 release date. From there, a new episode will arrive every week until the season concludes on September 15.

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two," Apple's press release says as it sets the scene. "As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

If that isn't enough to get you ready for July 14, we don't know what to say to you. Bring. It. On.

You can of course watch Foundation and the other Apple TV Plus shows on almost anything, including the Apple TV 4K. That isn't a cheap box, however, and there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives for those looking to save a little money.