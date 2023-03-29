Four-screen sports streaming could come to the Apple TV app soon

Apple could be working on bringing a new four-up sports streaming offering to its TV app, according to code found in the company's recent iOS 16.5 beta.

The beta has only been in the hands of developers for a day or so but we're already starting to hear about code that suggests a "Multiview" stream is being worked on.

According to the information found so far, the multiview feature would allow people to watch up to four different live streams at once, all via the Apple TV app. It would appear that the feature would work in the TV app on all devices, not just on the Apple TV 4K as well.

All the sports

The new code was spotted by developer Steve Moser who says that the multiview experience is mentioned in terms of new code that suggests people would need to "remove a game first to add a new one." There are other references that would allow people to "swipe to watch" as well as watch streams in a grid, dubbed multiview.

iOS 16.5 Beta 1 (20F5028e) changes 🧵: Sports “multi view” grid in Apple TV app with support for up to 4 streams. "Remove a game first to add a new one" pic.twitter.com/udBrWRGWFkMarch 29, 2023 See more

Apple now has the iOS 16.5 beta in the hands of developers and it's likely to be weeks before it's made available to the public. It's possible that Apple is testing the feature for a debut in a future update rather than iOS 16.5 however, possibly even iOS 17. The next big iPhone software update is expected to be announced at WWDC23, likely in June.

The news that this feature could come to the Apple TV app and not specifically the Apple TV 4K streaming device is promising, if only because of the cost associated with it. There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there, many of which include the Apple TV app.

This news shows that Apple continues to focus on sports, with the MLB and MLS both represented in its streaming portfolio and the UK's Premier League soccer also said to be of interest.