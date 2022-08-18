Get a first look at the final season of SEE

Ahead of its August 26th premiere, Apple TV+ wants to give viewers a first look at the third and final season of SEE.

Today, the company released a first look at the upcoming season before it premieres next week. The final season will be eight episodes long. After the first episode debuts on August 26, each additional episode will premiere once a week on Fridays until its season (and series) finale in October.

You can watch the first look for season three of SEE below:

What will the final season be about?

In the third and final season of SEE, Baba Voss and his tribe must face a new technological threat that could destroy all of them.

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Joining Momoa for SEE: The Final Chapter is an ensemble cast including Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Season three of SEE will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26, 2022. The first two seasons are available to stream in full already on the streaming service.

