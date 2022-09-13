Get an inside look at The Greatest Beer Run Ever ahead of September 30 premiere
Go behind the scenes of the upcoming drama film.
We're only two and a half weeks away from its premiere in theaters and Apple TV+, so Apple has released a behind the scenes look at its upcoming drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
Today, the streaming service released an inside look at the upcoming film that stars Zac Efron. You can check out the inside look, which features Efron, Russell Crowe, and director Peter Farrelly on YouTube below:
Director Peter Farrelly, actors Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, and more cast and crew discuss making the Apple Original Film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Premiering September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres on September 30
The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a drama/comedy film starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. It is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War (opens in new tab).
To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the film, check it out below:
The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 30. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.