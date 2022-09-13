Get an inside look at The Greatest Beer Run Ever ahead of September 30 premiere

We're only two and a half weeks away from its premiere in theaters and Apple TV+, so Apple has released a behind the scenes look at its upcoming drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Today, the streaming service released an inside look at the upcoming film that stars Zac Efron. You can check out the inside look, which features Efron, Russell Crowe, and director Peter Farrelly on YouTube below:

Director Peter Farrelly, actors Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, and more cast and crew discuss making the Apple Original Film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Premiering September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres on September 30

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a drama/comedy film starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. It is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War (opens in new tab).

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the film, check it out below:

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 30. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.