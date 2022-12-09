Get Apple TV Plus for free for 2 months on Will Smith

Apple TV Plus and Will Smith have teamed up to offer two months of the streaming service for free as part of a promotion for the actor's new movie, Emancipation.

The deal gets users access to the entire Apple TV Plus catalog of movies, TV shows, and documentaries for two months after which a $6.99 per month subscription fee will kick in.

Those who only want to watch Emancipation, or indeed any of the hit content available on Apple TV Plus, can cancel the subscription during the two-month trial and not pay a penny, of course. But Apple will be banking on people getting hooked to shows like Servant, Severance, Ted Lasso, and Slow Horses and choosing to keep the subscription beyond that two-month trial.

Emancipation is a movie that has had more than its fair share of controversy mainly thanks to Smith's actions. He famously slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars earlier this year, causing concern about how the movie would be received. It was thought that it could miss its original 2022 release window as a result, but it's now available to stream on Apple TV Plus. And for free if you take Smith up on his offer.

Emancipation tells the story of Whipped Peter and his attempt to escape slavery. A photograph of his whipped back later went global and was later credited with helping to eliminate the use of slaves as a result.

Apple TV Plus describes Emancipation as "inspired by a true story," adding that "one man fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family."

Emancipation stars Smith alongside Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa and is written by William N. Collage. Antoine Fuqua directs.

Apple TV Plus can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection at this point including the excellent Apple TV 4K. You can of course watch Emancipation right now, too.