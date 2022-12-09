How to watch Emancipation, starring Will Smith, on Apple TV Plus

Emancipation is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The film, which stars Academy Award-winner Will Smith and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, tells the story of "Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom."

The film is "inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery."

In November, Fuqua talked about the controversy surrounding Smith, saying that "the film to me is bigger than that moment. Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be swept away with the great performance by Will and all the real hard work that the whole crew did.”

How to watch Emancipation on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the new film, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $6.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Emancipation is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.