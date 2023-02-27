Get Apple TV Plus free for three months (just in time for Ted Lasso season 3)

Ted Lasso season three is almost here, and if you're a Roku user, you'll get to watch it for free with three free months of Apple TV Plus. Starting today, and running until May 27th, Roku will feature the entire back catalog of Apple TV Plus shows, costing you nothing. So when Ted returns to our screens on Wednesday, March 15th, you'll be able to tune in without an Apple TV Plus subscription.

You have to be a Roku customer to get this deal, so you should make sure that you're subscribed to Roku (opens in new tab) to make use of the free three months. Thankfully, it's open to both new and existing customers, so you needn't worry if you've never used the service before.

Ted Lasso for nothing

(opens in new tab) 3 Months free Apple TV Plus with Roku (opens in new tab) If you're already a Roku member, then all you need do is add the Apple TV plus app to your Roku device. If you're a new user, then you'll need to grab yourself a Roku device. That could be a Roku-enabled TV, or a Roku streaming stick or box. Create an account and find out more about Roku at the website. (opens in new tab) The only cost here is for the device, and that can be as low as $29 for a Roku Express streaming box.

There are already loads of streaming options on a Roku, but three months of free Apple TV Plus is a big bonus. That gives you plenty of time to give all the best Apple TV Plus shows a go, like the maddeningly beautiful Foundation, the eery Severance, and the brand-new, feel-good season of Ted Lasso. Apple TV Plus also has a stellar line-up of movies, like the award-winning CODA if that's more your thing.

Apple TV Plus only offers a week's free trial, so this three month gives you a great opportunity to try out the service. If you don't like it, then you can always cancel. But once you cried over one episode of the American football coach that came to stay, it's likely you'll want to make Apple TV Plus a permanent part of your streaming lineup.