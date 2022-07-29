How to watch Amber Brown, a new family series, on Apple TV+

Amber Brown is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series, which is based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, has been helmed by Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt. It offers an "unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents' divorce."

Directed and written by Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “Return To Me”), the 10-episode, live-action series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show”) as Pam, Michael Yo (“Kevin Can Wait”) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin. In addition to Hunt, executive producers are Emmy Award-nominated Bob Higgins (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Canadian Screen Award-nominated Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound”). “Amber Brown” is produced by the award-winning Boat Rocker Studios.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:

How to watch Amber Brown on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Amber Brown is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.