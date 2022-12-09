How to watch season two of Little America on Apple TV Plus

Season two of Little America is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The second season of the anthology series "is influenced by true stories featured in Vox Media’s Epic Magazine and aims to share and celebrate the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants from all over the world living in America. Inspired by real stories of immigrants from around the world who are pursuing their American dream, the highly anticipated second season of “Little America” will feature performances from Phylicia Rashad, Alan S. Kim, Ki Hong Lee and more."

The series has already been nominated for BAFTA, Independent Spirit, NAACP Image and GLAAD Media Awards. It is created by Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg and Academy Award winner Siân Heder.

In addition to Eisenberg and Heder, the show’s executive producers include "Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang, Natalie Sandy, Epic Magazine’s Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

You can check out the trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

How to watch Little America on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV Plus website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. Apple TV Plus is available for $6.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Season two of Little America is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.