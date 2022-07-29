How to watch Surface, a new mystery drama series starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, on Apple TV+

Surface is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The first three episodes of the phycological thriller series are streaming now. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays. The series follows "a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity."

Set in high-end San Francisco, “Surface” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:

How to watch Surface on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

