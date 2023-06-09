Is Tom Holland's The Crowded Room the next Apple TV Plus flop?

Today sees the premiere of the Apple TV Plus thriller The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. But the early reviews have been less than positive.

Following the release of Ghosted which broke streaming records despite awful reviews, you have to wonder whether Apple's streak of hits including Ted Lasso, Dark Horses, The Morning Show, Severance, and others might have come to an end.

But there might be some light at the end of the tunnel because while the critics seem to have universally panned the show, paying customers actually seem to like it.

"Tom Holland should stick to superheroes"

And when we say the critics have been unimpressed, we aren't joking. The Telegraph couldn't wait beyond its headline to tell us that "Tom Holland should stick to superheroes," a quote that seems unnecessarily harsh. But the sentiment is mirrored across multiple reviews, it seems.

You get a feel for that in the Rotten Tomatoes score that The Crowded Room has so far been able to muster. A poor 26% may tell the story. But the 96% audience rating might tell a different one, suggesting that maybe The Crowded Room is worth checking out anyway — no matter what the reviewers say.

It certainly sounds good.

"Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, 'The Crowded Room' is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979," Apple TV Plus' description begins. "A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

If that's enough to pique your interest — and it probably should be — you can of course watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus starting today. The first three episodes are up now, while new ones will arrive every Friday through to the season's completion.

You can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything, and there are plenty of Apple TV 4K alternatives if you'd like to save some money as well.