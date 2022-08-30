Jennifer Connelly to play opposite Joel Edgerton in upcoming Apple TV Plus series Dark Matter

Apple's anticipated sci-fi series Dark Matter has found its female lead.



According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Jennifer Conelly (most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick) will be starring alongside Joel Edgerton (The Green Knight, Bright) in the upcoming TV series adaptation of Dark Matter.



Connelly will play Daniela Dessen, the wife of Jason Dessen. Back in March this year, when Apple announced it picked up the Dark Matter series, (opens in new tab)it described the premise of the series as follows, "The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life."



The series has been greenlit for one season run consisting of nine episodes and will be the next TV project Connelly takes on after filming four seasons of the sci-fi dystopian epic Snowpiercer.



Dark Matter will be written by Blake Crouch (the author of the original novel), who will also serve as a showrunner for the series.

Apple's slate of sci-fi series is looking good

While there is no official release date for Dark Matter, we do know it's joining a host of other highly anticipated sci-fi projects currently in Apple's works.



Apple had indicated the show would premiere alongside the third season of the revisionist history sci-fi show, For All Mankind. But, as we know, that premiered back in June 2022. Apple also mentioned the second season of the absolutely epic Foundation, which is based on the popular novel series by prolific sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov, when introducing Dark Matter. That series has no official premiere date yet, but it could be in late 2022 or even push into mid-2023.



It's a good time to be a sci-fi fan and an Apple fan, so be sure to subscribe to Apple TV+ if you haven't already and check out some of the best Apple TV deals (opens in new tab) to watch this sci-fi epic on the biggest screen in your home.