Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott might have topped Gladiator if this new Napoleon trailer is anything to go by
A tour de force.
With a few killer lines and cinematic battle shots, the brand-new Napoleon trailer promises something very special. Directed by Ridley Scott, who is known for excellent films like Alien, Blade Runner, and, of course, Gladiator, it tells the story of Napoleon from his rise to power to his relationship with Empress Joséphine and into the later stages of his life.
The film is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2023, by Sony Pictures. However, Apple is distributing it in the streaming world, meaning Apple TV Plus subscribers should expect to see it a little later on. Given how much talent is involved, we can imagine it being one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus in no time.
For those waiting for Napoleon to launch on Apple TV Plus, Ridley Scott has stated the service will get the four-hour-long director’s cut after the cinematic run.
A true epic
Meet the man behind the myth. #Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, arrives exclusively in theaters on November 22 pic.twitter.com/hgcOAgmw8oOctober 18, 2023
The trailer is sharp and rigid, using emotive and cinematic music, inter-spliced with scenes of Napoleon barking orders and responding to challenges in front of him. This second official Napoleon trailer shows off many battles while also showing much of his life from a younger soldier to a commanding general.
Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon, with Vannessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, alongside Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, and Ludivine Sagnier as Thérésa Cabarrus. These characters all play a central role in the rise and fall of Napoleon.
The trailer shows a lot of grey and bluetoned speech sequences, followed by battles filled with fire and destruction.
We don’t yet have an Apple TV Plus release date, but you’ll be able to see it in cinemas in just a few short weeks.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
