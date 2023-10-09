Ridley Scott's Napoleon will get a bladder-busting four-hour director's cut on Apple TV Plus

If you're looking forward to watching Ridley Scott's Napoleon when the movie lands next month, you're probably going to want to make sure to take a bathroom break first. Because it's going to be a long one.

That's according to Scott himself who says that the director's cut version will run for a full four hours. Right now, it runs for longer.

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, will hit theaters on November 22 but it will also get a streaming release on Apple TV Plus. That's where you'll find the director's cut, and which is good — because at least you'll be able to pause it.

"Is it nearly finished?"

Scott was speaking in an interview with Total Film magazine when he said that the director's cut of the movie is currently at four hours and 10 minutes. He confirmed that the version that will go into theaters won't be quite so long, at least, with those watching at home left to sink their teeth into that four-hour monster.

As for the movie itself, unsurprisingly, it's about Napoleon.

"'Napoleon' is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix," Apple's description of the movie begins. "Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

Alongside Phoenix, the movie also features Vanessa Kirby, Mark Bonnar, and Tahar Rahim. It'll eventually stream on everything with the Apple TV app, but you won't have to buy an Apple TV 4K — there are tons of cheaper Apple TV alternatives out there.