Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up again for Apple TV+ project
The duo still has yet to release their first Apple TV+ project.
We're still waiting on Killers of the Flower Moon and these guys are already moving on to their next project!
According to a new report from Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, who recently worked together on Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV+, are teaming up again to work on another film for the streaming service. This time, the duo will be adapting Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, a nonfiction book by David Grann. Interestingly, Grann also wrote the book Killers of the Flower Moon is based on.
Dicaprio is attached to star in the film with Scorsese once again signing on to direct.
What is Wager about?
According to the report, Wager will be set in the 1740s and follow the story of a shipwrecked crew as they struggle to survive both nature and man's elements:
The film set in the 1740s will watch as the British naval ship the Wager is wrecked on a desolate island off the tip of South America, with the captain and crew then struggling to survive and maintain order while battling not only the most extreme elements but their own human natures.
It's currently unclear how far the film is into production and when it could see a release on the streaming platform. Being that DiCaprio and Scorsese are both attached, I'm sure we can also expect a theatrical release.
We're also still waiting for Killers of the Flower Moon to debut on Apple TV+, another film from DiCaprio and Scorsese. That film, which follows The Reign of Terror, a serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, is currently expected to premiere in theaters and on Apple's streaming service in 2023.
