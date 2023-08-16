Miss Hailee Steinfeld's Dickinson? Christina Hendricks and Apple have a new show for you
There's a new Apple TV Plus show on the way.
Apple's streaming video service, Apple TV Plus, has shared first-look images for its upcoming drama show The Buccaneers.
The new show will premiere on November 8 with three episodes arriving on that date. A new episode will then be released every Wednesday through to the season's conclusion on December 13.
The show's eight episodes are inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name and will be available to all Apple TV Plus subscribers.
'Girls with money, men with power'
Apple announced the launch date for the new show via press release and detailed what viewers can expect from the drama.
"Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets," the synopsis begins. "A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …"
The Buccaneers stars "Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable."
SAG Award winner and former Mad Men star Christina Hendricks also makes an appearance in the series as Mrs. St. George. The cast also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.
Apple TV Plus is available to stream on just about any internet-connected device with a screen these days, including games consoles and smart televisions. The Apple TV 4K is one option, but it's costly — there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV alternatives, however.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Kevin Lynch