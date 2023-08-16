Miss Hailee Steinfeld's Dickinson? Christina Hendricks and Apple have a new show for you

Apple's streaming video service, Apple TV Plus, has shared first-look images for its upcoming drama show The Buccaneers.

The new show will premiere on November 8 with three episodes arriving on that date. A new episode will then be released every Wednesday through to the season's conclusion on December 13.

The show's eight episodes are inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name and will be available to all Apple TV Plus subscribers.

'Girls with money, men with power'

Apple announced the launch date for the new show via press release and detailed what viewers can expect from the drama.

"Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets," the synopsis begins. "A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …"

The Buccaneers stars "Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable."

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

SAG Award winner and former Mad Men star Christina Hendricks also makes an appearance in the series as Mrs. St. George. The cast also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Apple TV Plus is available to stream on just about any internet-connected device with a screen these days, including games consoles and smart televisions. The Apple TV 4K is one option, but it's costly — there are plenty of cheaper Apple TV alternatives, however.