MLB returning to Apple TV Plus in 2023, but with some big changes

A new report claims that Major League Baseball is returning to Apple TV Plus on Friday nights, but with an overhaul to its broadcasting lineup that may help alleviate some of the problems fans had with the service last year.

Friday night Baseball, streamed via Apple TV Plus on Apple TV 4K hardware and a slew of streaming sticks, smart televisions, and other internet-connected devices, is getting a new crew according to the report.

What's more, the report says that Apple will not be doing any doubleheaders for the most part. The streams will instead run back-to-back starting at 7 pm ET.

All change for MLB on Apple TV

The NY Post (opens in new tab) reports that Katie Nolan and Melanie Newman will not be returning for this round of baseball games, with Dontrelle Willis joining Wayne Randazzo. On top of those changes, LA Kings and Fox Sports play-by-player Alex Faust and Rockies analyst Ryan Spilborghs are also set to join the crew.

As for the schedule, April 7 will see the Rangers at the Cubs and the Padres at the Braves. A week later we'll see the Giants at the Tigers and the Angels at the Red Sox.

MLB fans will be able to watch games on just about anything that has an internet connection and not just devices with Apple logos on. All of the best streaming sticks on the market have support for the Apple TV app, for example.

The Apple TV app gives viewers access to TV shows and movies via the iTunes store not to mention the content that's also available via the Apple TV Plus subscription. For a price, of course. There is also support for third-party streaming services via Apple TV Channels.

The MLB isn't the only streaming sport in the Apple TV app of course. Major League Soccer is another option thanks to a deal that will see regular season games available to watch via Apple's TV app.