MLB returning to Apple TV Plus in 2023, but with some big changes
A new crew and schedule are on the way.
A new report claims that Major League Baseball is returning to Apple TV Plus on Friday nights, but with an overhaul to its broadcasting lineup that may help alleviate some of the problems fans had with the service last year.
Friday night Baseball, streamed via Apple TV Plus on Apple TV 4K hardware and a slew of streaming sticks, smart televisions, and other internet-connected devices, is getting a new crew according to the report.
What's more, the report says that Apple will not be doing any doubleheaders for the most part. The streams will instead run back-to-back starting at 7 pm ET.
All change for MLB on Apple TV
The NY Post (opens in new tab) reports that Katie Nolan and Melanie Newman will not be returning for this round of baseball games, with Dontrelle Willis joining Wayne Randazzo. On top of those changes, LA Kings and Fox Sports play-by-player Alex Faust and Rockies analyst Ryan Spilborghs are also set to join the crew.
As for the schedule, April 7 will see the Rangers at the Cubs and the Padres at the Braves. A week later we'll see the Giants at the Tigers and the Angels at the Red Sox.
MLB fans will be able to watch games on just about anything that has an internet connection and not just devices with Apple logos on. All of the best streaming sticks on the market have support for the Apple TV app, for example.
The Apple TV app gives viewers access to TV shows and movies via the iTunes store not to mention the content that's also available via the Apple TV Plus subscription. For a price, of course. There is also support for third-party streaming services via Apple TV Channels.
The MLB isn't the only streaming sport in the Apple TV app of course. Major League Soccer is another option thanks to a deal that will see regular season games available to watch via Apple's TV app.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
