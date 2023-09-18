New Apple TV Plus show The Changeling storms the streaming charts in its debut week
It's proving popular.
It might not be the biggest new show to arrive on Apple TV Plus in terms of media attention, but The Changeling is already proving to be a popular one among viewers.
Since premiering on Friday, September 8. The Changeling was able to find itself in the top ten of the most popular TV shows and movies of the week. And not just in the top ten — it managed to take the fourth spot in the chart after beating out some big names to that position.
The most popular of all? That was One Piece, now available to stream on Netflix while Dinsey Plus Star Wars show Ahsoka and Peacock's Asteroid City rounded out the top three shows of the week.
Must-watch TV
This is all according to the streaming content watchers at Reelgood and their weekly chart of the most popular shows and movies of the week running from September 7 through September 13.
The full rundown of the top ten includes other streaming services like HBO's Max, Starz, and Amazon Prime Video not to mention Hulu.
- One Piece — Netflix
- Ahsoka — Disney Plus
- Asteroid City — Peacock
- The Changeling — Apple TV Plus
- The Little Mermaid — Disney Plus
- Only Murders in the Building — Hulu
- The Wheel of Time — Prime Video
- The Equalizer — Starz
- Who is Erin Carter? — Netflix
- The Nun — Max
As for The Changeling, it's based on the bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle and is described as a fairytale for grownups. "A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed," Apple explains.
The show stars LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.
You can of course start watching The Changeling on Apple TV Plus right now on a whole range of devices, not just the Apple TV 4K.
