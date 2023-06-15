One of Apple's best new shows is coming back for season 2

The Apple TV Plus streaming service hasn't struggled for a hit or two and in Silo it looks like it has another. The show has proven popular since it debuted on May 5 and now it's been confirmed that a second season has been agreed.

The show, which Apple describes as a "world-building drama," is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of novels. That would suggest that there is plenty of story for Apple TV Plus to tell.

Apple is yet to confirm when the second season of Silo will air, but considering that the first one hasn't come to a close yet it's going to be a little while yet.

'Apple’s number one drama series'

Apple confirmed the new season via a press release, noting that each new episode of Silo has so far seen its viewership grow.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

“'Silo' is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside," Apple says. "However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

You can watch Silo and the rest of the growing Apple TV Plus catalog on your Apple TV 4K box. There are of course plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there should you be on the hunt for something a little cheaper, too.