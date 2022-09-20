Play Two Truths and a Lie with the cast of an Apple TV Plus show
Which one do you think is the lie?
Apple TV+ wants to play a game.
Today, the streaming service released a behind-the-scenes look at Life By Ella, the company's latest kids and family series that is streaming now on Apple TV+. The new video has the cast of the series playing the game "Two Truths and a Lie." You can take your guess as to which one is the lie in the video below:
Now’s your chance to embrace the unknown. Test how well you know the cast of Life by Ella with a few rounds of Two Truths and a Lie. Life by Ella is available to stream on Apple TV+.
What is Life By Ella about?
The series, which stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, debuted all of its season one episodes earlier this month. Life By Ella follows the story of Ella, a girl who returns to school after a stint with cancer with a new "seize the day" mentality.
“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her. “Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”).
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, you can check it out on YouTube below:
Life By Ella is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
