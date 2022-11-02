Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell shine in the debut trailer for Spirited
The two start their song and dance as Clint and the ghost.
The official trailer for Spirited is finally here, another signal that it is officially the start of the holiday season.
Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Spirited, its upcoming holiday musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The trailer gives us our first look at what to expect from the film which is the latest adaption of A Christmas Carol.
The company says to "imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve—but funnier. And with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we’re asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer?"
You can check out the debut trailer on YouTube below:
What is Spirited about?
Spirited will tell the story of the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, "selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."
The film is directed by Sean Anders ("Daddy’s Home,” "Instant Family”), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, and features original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The movie is choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”).
Spirited will premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11th, and begin streaming on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 18th. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
