Save up to $1600 off one of the best TVs of last year

OLED TVs are very, very cool. For a good one, it usually takes spending a fair amount of money, with some of the best sets costing over $2000. This deal on the Samsung OLED 4K S95B family of TVs makes owning an OLED TV not necessarily cheap, but a great deal more affordable. Especially if you're after the bigger 65-inch variant, where you'll save $1000. That's not quite the lowest price the TV has been, but it is very close. Just make sure you've got some HMDI 2.1 cables to make use of all the TV's cool features.

Samsung 4K OLED TV for $1600 off at Walmart

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K OLED QN65S95BA 65-inch | $3499 $1877 at Walmart (opens in new tab) While not the very top of the Samsung TV tree, this 4K TV is still one of the best you can find. It's also currently $1000 off for the 65-inch variant, making it not quite the lowest price but very close. The smaller, but still massive, 55-inch variant has a slightly less lustrious $600 off at Amazon (opens in new tab), so it's actually only $300 less than the larger model. In this case, bigger may very well be better.

If you've been glancing at those refresh rate crosses and blanks in the settings menu of your games console or Apple TV box, this TV will put you right. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, so your kit will really be able to let loose. You'll need a snazzy HDMI 2.1 cable to get it going, but if you do any amount of gaming, you'll notice almost immediately.

You'll also notice how impressive OLED screens can be. Deep blacks, sumptuous color, and crisp image reproduction all characterize the very cool display technology. This model also comes with some cool extras in the box, like its unreasonably thin design and Dolby Atmos built-in.

