See how The Greatest Beer Run Ever brought the 60s back to life

Ahead of Friday's premiere, Apple is taking us inside the production of The Greatest Beer Run Ever to see how the crew was able to recreate the era of the 60s.

Today, Apple TV+ shared a series of tweets showing how the crew of the upcoming film was able to recreate the 60s with set pieces, costuming, and even the people cast in the film. You can check it all out below:

Unlike other movies set during the Vietnam War, depicting the country as impoverished was not the standard."I brought [Tim Galvin: PD] in for this, and he worked hand in hand with the Vietnamese consultants to make sure that it was accurate." pic.twitter.com/qZqSJxbjHMSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Even actors such as @ZacEfron and @russellcrowe could not tell that the set was made of fake buildings."The Caravelle Hotel in Saigon, that’s where all the war correspondents hung out. What you will see in the movie, and the way that bar looked, is identical." pic.twitter.com/f2cngVkf7hSeptember 28, 2022 See more

To truly get an authentic look and feel for the era, director Peter Farrelly brought in a number of consultants."I couldn’t have done it without Twi and without Bao, and without all of the other Vietnamese consultants that we pulled in on the movie." pic.twitter.com/RhNUIKY3AKSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Making sure the Vietnamese were properly represented was a key component to the vision of this film."Saigon was the Paris of the far east, and they’re very stylish. There was a lot of fashion. There was a lot of elegance in the way the people dressed." pic.twitter.com/ez3eFUXH9nSeptember 28, 2022 See more

What is the film about?

The new drama/comedy film stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. It is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War (opens in new tab).

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30.