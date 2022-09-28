See how The Greatest Beer Run Ever brought the 60s back to life

By Joe Wituschek
published

The crew behind the film shows how they recreated the 60s.

Image of Zac Efron with cast and crew, text on screen reads “The Greatest Beer Run Ever Creating The Era”.
Zac Efron with cast and crew (Image credit: Apple)

Ahead of Friday's premiere, Apple is taking us inside the production of The Greatest Beer Run Ever to see how the crew was able to recreate the era of the 60s.

Today, Apple TV+ shared a series of tweets showing how the crew of the upcoming film was able to recreate the 60s with set pieces, costuming, and even the people cast in the film. You can check it all out below:

What is the film about?

The new drama/comedy film stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. It is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War (opens in new tab).

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new film, you can check it out on YouTube below:

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.

