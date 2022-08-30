See how the storm was recreated for Apple's drama Five Days at Memorial

Apple's Five Days at Memorial is streaming now and, today, Apple wants to take you behind the scenes of the series to show how the crew recreated Hurricane Katrina to bring it to life.

The behind-the-scenes look at the Apple TV+ series shows how the crew created the rain, wind, and flood conditions that affected the hospital.

For the production designers on Five Days at Memorial, re-creating Hurricane Katrina was no easy feat. Find out how the crew re-created the hurricane, storm and flood conditions on set of the series, now streaming on Apple TV+.

You can check out "Five Days at Memorial — Creating the Storm" on Youtube below:

Five Days at Memorial is streaming now

Five Days at Memorial follows the story of caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who are forced to make unthinkable decisions after Hurricane Katrina. The drama series stars Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones.

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az81r01YwLw

Five Days at Memorial is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.