Severance Apple TV show vinyl records would have Kier bopping along in style

Fans of the rather excellent Apple TV Plus show Severance can get their hands on special vinyl versions of its score in both Innie and Outie versions.

The two records, both sold separately, are limited edition pieces and are exactly the kinds of things that any self-respecting Severance fan will want to own — assuming they have a record player to play them on, of course.

And maybe if they don't, too.

Limited edition

Starting with the Innie version, the record is limited to just 5,000 pieces and is "pressed on classic black vinyl and housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder." It features a Music Dance Experience card, a record safety card, and a whole lot more. You'll be able to get one of your very own for $60, including the Lumon disco bag.

(Image credit: Mondo)

Next up, the Innie version. This one is "white vinyl, housed inside a spot varnish gatefold sleeve with a printed inner sleeve." The initial pressing will also come with a 3/4 reverse board slip-case and only costs $35, so it's definitely the budget option as well.

No matter which version you want you'll be able to place your order from Wednesday at 12pm CT, so make sure that you're ready to get that order in via the Mondo website (opens in new tab).

Severance is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around, and the music is a great listen for anyone — whether they're a fan of the show or not. These records would be an excellent addition to any collection, but there's no denying the Innie edition is the one we'd choose. If only for the map of the severed floor and Eagen bingo sheet.

The first season of Severance is available to stream now, with the Severance season 2 on track for a 2023 release.