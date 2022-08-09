Severance creators host special Q&A event to go behind the scenes of the series

The Severance events just keep on coming.

To celebrate the success of the first season of Severance, which has already raked in fourteen Emmy nominations, the creators of the series hosted a special panel discussion event (opens in new tab) in Malibu, California.

In attendance at the event were the director and executive producer Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, series star Jen Tullock, casting director Rachel Tenner, and set decorator Andrew Baseman. Kumail Nanjiani, known for his roles in the Eternals and The Big Sick, moderated the discussion.

The group talked about the making of the first season of the series as well as hosted a Q&A session to take questions from the audience.

Ben Stiller, Jen Tullock, Dan Erickson, Rachel Tenner and Andrew Baseman (Image credit: Apple)

The second season of Severance is already underway

While the group is certainly on a high after the acclaim over the first season, which includes an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, that isn't slowing them down. The second season of Severance is already in production with all of the creators and cast coming back.

As far as who could be joining the original cast in season two, things could get quite strange. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Dan Erickson said that he'd be interested in anyone from Christoper Guest to Barack Obama.

If you want to dig into all of the rumors and details surrounding the second season, check out our coverage of Severance season 2: Everything you need to know. The series stars Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) as Mark Scout, the team lead at the mysterious Lumon Industries.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

The first season of Severance is streaming now on Apple TV+. It is part of the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service.