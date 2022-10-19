Severance season 2 has begun filming for Apple TV Plus, praise Kier!

The wait is almost over. If your innie has been patiently waiting on news of the next season of Severance Season 2, it’ll be pleased to hear that filming has finally begun for the next wave of episodes from the Apple TV Plus hit.

That’s according to industry tracker Variety Insight , with production scheduled to continue until May 2023. That lines up with the previous schedule provisionally outlined by producer Ben Stiller in an interview with Production Weekly . But it also means there’s a long wait to be had until Severance Season 2 arrives on screen.

Keeping in mind that the final episode of season 1 of Severance aired in April of 2022, it’ll be at the very least more than a year before viewers get to see how its cliffhanger ending will play out. Though the first episode of Severance season 1 aired in February 2022, we’d estimate an October 2023 release date for season 2, at the earliest.

What's next for Severance?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A sci-fi thriller shot through with humor, Severance season 1 was a massive hit for Apple TV Plus, and so expectations are high for its return.

So far, we’ve learned that all major cast members are set to continue their roles for season 2, including Adam Scott (Mark), Britt Lower (Helly), Zach Cherry (Dylan), and John Turturro (Irving).

Also, showrunner and creator Dan Erickson has promised “some expansion of the world," of the mysterious company Lumon that our favorite characters are trapped inside.

"Within Lumon, we’re going to see more of the building, and we’ll see more of the outside world, too."

And the mystery of the goats may be answered, too. “There’s no way the goats are there for no reason,” teased Erickson during a Comic-Con 2022 panel.

Season 1 of Severance, which centered around a sterile office whose workers accept a procedure to create separate internal consciousnesses removed from their everyday lives in order to protect company secrets, is available to stream now exclusively on Apple TV Plus. Apple TV Plus is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and the best TVs for Apple TV Plus, as well as the Apple TV 4K 2022 model just announced by the company.