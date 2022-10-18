Siri is getting an overhaul on the Apple TV with tvOS 16

It looks like Apple has more up its sleeve with tvOS 16 than we originally thought.

When Apple announced tvOS 16, the update appeared so minor that the latest generation of the software wasn't mentioned during WWDC 2022 or gotten a press release. However, things are starting to pop up with the announcement of the new Apple TV 4K.

In the press release for the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K, Apple also revealed that later this fall, tvOS 16 will be getting an update that will bring some worthy upgrades to Siri. One of those updates is the ability for Siri to recognize the voice of each user so it can automatically switch between profiles when using the assistant to search for content.

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations.

If you use your AirPods with your Apple TV in order to watch television but be mindful of those around you at home, you'll soon be able to use "Hey Siri" to control your Apple TV with your voice using your earbuds or headphones.

When wearing AirPods, users can say “Hey Siri” to search and enjoy a hands-free way to control Apple TV. Siri support on Apple TV has expanded to Chile, Finland, and South Africa, and will launch in Denmark, Luxembourg, and Singapore later this year, bringing Siri on Apple TV to 30 countries and regions.

There's more to love with the new Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

In addition to the upgrades to Siri with tvOS 16, you'll soon have a brand new Apple TV 4K to enjoy it on. Apple has announced the next generation of the Apple TV 4K featuring the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+ for just $129, a new starting price for the 64GB model.

The $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support. The Siri Remote has also been updated to include a USB-C port for both configurations.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the new Apple TV 4K "offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever. The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and is available to order now. It will officially release on Friday, November 4.