Slow Horses drops its official trailer ahead of season two premiere

The Slow Horses are coming back for a second season and have a trailer to prove it.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for season two of Slow Horses. The espionage drama series, which stars Gary Oldman, will premiere (again) on the streaming service on Friday, December 2. The second season, which will be told over six episodes, will debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday until its finale in January 2023.

You can check out the official trailer for the new season on YouTube below:

New Spies. New Threats. Same old Jackson Lamb. Slow Horses Season 2 premieres December 2, only on Apple TV+.

What will season two be about?

Season two will cover the story of "long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London."

When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

The darkly humorous espionage drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. Starring alongside Oldman in the ensemble cast are Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Season two of Slow Horses will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 2.