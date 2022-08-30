T-Mobile is giving some customers Apple TV+ for free
The Uncarrier is at it again.
The self-proclaimed Uncarrier is doing another Uncarrier thing.
T-Mobile has announced (opens in new tab) that some of its customers are now going to get Apple TV+ on them as part of their service. The company took to social media to share the news. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert also released a YouTube video to make the announcement.
You can watch the announcement video below:
The offer is good for Magenta Max plans only
While Apple TV+ being included in your plan is great, it is only happening for customers with the Magenta Max plan. That's T-Mobile's most feature-rich but also most expensive plan. Sievert says that the addition of Apple TV+ to the Magenta Max plan will come with zero cost increase to customers with that plan:
“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does. It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”
The company says that the Magenta Max plan offers the following features:
- Unlimited premium smartphone data that won’t slow down based on how much you use
- Streaming services (opens in new tab) on us, now including Apple TV+
- Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad (opens in new tab) in 215+ countries and destinations
- Scam Shield Premium (opens in new tab) protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop annoying scam calls
- AAA (opens in new tab) membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance
- Perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays (opens in new tab)
I personally have a more basic T-Mobile plan but have been considering a switch to the Magenta Max plan due to its extra perks and better support for mobile hotspots, something that could come in handy as I begin to travel more regularly again.
That consideration is certainly going to turn into an eventuality if T-Mobile continues to beef up its most premium plan with features like this.
Unfortunately, it's currently unclear if the inclusion of the service will work if you have an Apple One subscription bundle. I've tried other offers in the past and they haven't, so I wouldn't expect this to work either. Apple seems to think the Apple One bundle price is already so good that we don't need another discount.
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
