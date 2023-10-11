Start streaming Messi Meets America on Apple TV Plus today with more episodes coming later this season

You can now stream the first three episodes of the hotly anticipated docuseries Messi Meets America on Apple TV Plus, with the promise of more episodes arriving later this season.

The docuseries will ultimately be a six-parter once the other episodes land, but you can take the first half in right now if you have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

The docuseries takes a look at soccer superstar Lionel Messi's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami, where he's already taken the league by storm. But what comes next? You'll need to wait until later this season to see how the story pans out.

20 years in the making

Messi Meets America is a big docuseries for Apple and the MLS, and it's all part of a deal that saw Messi leave Europe after 20 years of playing at two of the biggest names in the game; Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The enormity of the deal that means Messi will spend his twilight years in the MLS is certainly not lost on Apple. Its press release announcing the show's first trailer earlier this month was proof of that.

"After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF," an Apple TV Plus press release reads. "Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, 'Messi Meets America' takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as 'Messi Mania' crisscrosses the continent." Now that's how you talk up a sports documentary.

The blockbuster billing continues with the trailer, too.

If that looks like your idea of a good time, Messi Meets America is now available to stream. You can watch on anything with the Apple TV app including the Apple TV 4K, although there are cheaper Apple TV alternatives if you'd rather save some money, too.