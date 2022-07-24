The gang exploits the metaverse in the season three teaser of Mythic Quest
The gang is broken up, but are they really?
Over the weekend of San Diego's Comic-Con, Apple released the official teaser trailer for season three of Mythic Quest, its award-winning workplace comedy series.
The third season, which will premiere on Apple TV+ this fall, will consist of ten episodes. However, Apple has not yet said when the third season will officially premiere on its streaming service.
Despite the season premiere date being shrouded in mystery, the company did something for fans over the weekend. You can watch the official teaser trailer for season three of Mythic Quest below:
What will season three be about?
The third season of the comedy series will continue to follow the stories of the employees of Mythic Quest as well as Ian and Poppy's newly formed studio GrimPop. Despite leaving, the group continues to find themselves crossing paths with, as expected, hilarious consequences.
In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.
It's currently still unclear when season three of Mythic Quest will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.
Joe is a contributor at iMore, writing up news and editorial pieces for the publication. After working for Apple, Joe joined the team at iMore to cover the company. He will fight anyone to keep the iPhone mini in the lineup.
