The new Apple TV 4K won't have a charging cable in the box

If you cried every time you opened up an Apple product and didn't find a charging cable in the box, get your tissues ready.

Earlier today, Apple announced the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K. While the new generation is a notable upgrade considering it adds a number of new features while significantly cutting the price, Apple has ripped out one feature from the new model: a charging cable.

As spotted by MacRumors, a charging cable is no longer included in the box with the new Apple TV 4K to charge your Siri Remote. The Siri Remote was actually just upgraded to feature a USB-C port so, while it's not surprising to see Apple remove the Lightning cable from the box, it seems to have decided to replace it with...nothing.

Thankfully, due to the remote now supporting USB-C, you'll be able to charge it with a cable that you likely already have to charge your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

There's a lot to love with the new Apple TV 4K

Apple TV Severance (Image credit: Apple)

In addition to the USB-C upgrade on the Siri Remote, Apple is packing some additional upgrades into the new Apple TV 4K. The new Apple TV 4K, instead of rocking that out-of-hand $200 price point, now starts at just $129.

While that configuration features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+, the $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the new Apple TV 4K "offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever. The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and is available to order now. It will officially release on Friday, November 4.